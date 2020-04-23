Maizie Elizabeth "Beth" Hunter Perreault, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Dennis Michael Perreault for over fifty years. She was a kind, loving person who enjoyed tending to her many plants, shopping, going out to eat, getting her nails done and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Ransdell Hunter and Elizabeth Hall Hunter. Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Amy and Troy Manuel of Evington, and Jennifer and Sam McConville Jr. of Forest; granddaughter, Kristen McConville of Forest; brother, Joseph Ransdell 'Randy" Hunter Jr. of Dallas, Texas; niece Evan Ransdell Hunter of Boston, MA and beloved dog, Smokey. A private grave service will be held for the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60601 or the American Cancer Society, 2840 VA-419 #106a, Roanoke, VA 24018. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
