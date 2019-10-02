Dennis Michael Perreault, 73, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, September 30, 2019. He was the devoted husband of Maizie Elizabeth Hunter Perreault for over 50 years. Dennis was born on June 26, 1946, in Elmhurst, Illinois, a son of the late Wilfred Joseph Perreault and Annetta Fritz Perreault. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was a parishioner of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Dennis retired after 27 years' service as a Health Inspector with the Lynchburg Health Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and playing music on his guitar. In addition to his wife he is survived by two daughters, Jennifer McConville (Sam) of Forest, and Amy Manuel (Troy) of Evington; three brothers, James, Robert, and Wilfred Perreault Jr., one granddaughter, Kristen McConville; and his four legged companion, "Smokey". A visitation for Dennis will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Lynchburg Humane Society. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
