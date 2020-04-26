Robert Edward Perdieu Jr., 66, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Edward Perdieu, Sr. He was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School and a retired Plumbing Estimator from Moore's Electrical & Mechanical in Altavista, Va. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Paula Perdieu; son, Zach Perdieu and fiancée, Sarah Hanks, of Morrison Colorado; mother, Louise Perdieu of Lynchburg; sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Burt Hutcherson of Nashville, Tenn.; nephews, Tyler and Miles Hutcherson; great-nephew, Fenton Hutcherson; and brother-in-law John Funke. A private memorial service will be held for the family at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, Va. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Centra Hospice, Centra Foundation, American Cancer Society, Lynchburg Fire Department or Boonsboro Volunteer Fire Department. A video of Robert's service can be found on the Tharp Funeral Home website after Sunday, April 26, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
