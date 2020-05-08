Michael Penn, departed this life on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He is survived by his parents, Eagar and Mary Penn; two brothers, Wayne and William; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was a good son. There will be a viewing only from 9 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Scott Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and food the family request your prayers. Community Funeral Home directing.

