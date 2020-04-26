Katharine Dodson Penick was born on March 4, 1922, in Lynchburg, Va., and went to her eternal home on April 14, 2020. She moved to Florida in 1961. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Ernest Price Penick Jr.; mother, Katharine Craighead Dodson; father, William E. Dodson; sister, Mildred D. Boyd; and brother, Bill Dodson. She is survived by her children, Wayne Penick (Paulette), Steve Penick (Pat), David Penick (Kathy), and Cheryl Brooks (Randy); brother, Lee (Carolyn) Dodson; sister, Evelyn D. Wade, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Her smile and laugh were a joy and she took time to care for others. She loved flowers, gardening and going places. In lieu of flowers,please send donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 4140 Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

