Katharine Dodson Penick was born on March 4, 1922, in Lynchburg, Va., and went to her eternal home on April 14, 2020. She moved to Florida in 1961. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Ernest Price Penick Jr.; mother, Katharine Craighead Dodson; father, William E. Dodson; sister, Mildred D. Boyd; and brother, Bill Dodson. She is survived by her children, Wayne Penick (Paulette), Steve Penick (Pat), David Penick (Kathy), and Cheryl Brooks (Randy); brother, Lee (Carolyn) Dodson; sister, Evelyn D. Wade, many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Her smile and laugh were a joy and she took time to care for others. She loved flowers, gardening and going places. In lieu of flowers,please send donations to Halifax Health Hospice, 4140 Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater, FL 32141. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.