August 15, 1936 - Saturday, May 9, 2020 Mr. George Washington Peerman Jr., age 83, of Gladys, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Altavista. He was the son of the late Mr. George Washington Peerman Sr. and Mrs. Lockie Crawley Peerman. George is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mrs. Iva Mae Dalton Peerman of the home; devoted children, Alestia Wilkes, Garry Peerman, Jeffrey Peerman, George Peerman III (Suzette), and Maurice Peerman (Tonya); brothers, Lloyd Peerman of Manhattan, N.Y., and Carl Peerman (Eloise) of Washington, D.C.; sisters, Madeline Warren of Fredericksburg, Va., and Catherine "Skippy" Flood (Purcell) of Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Hills Creek Baptist Church in Gladys with interment in church cemetery. Public viewing will begin Friday, May 15, 2020, from 12 noon until 7 p.m. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, Virginia 24528
