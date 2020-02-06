Sue Herion "Mimi" Pechmann, 81, of Madison Heights, passed at her residence on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was the wife of the late David K. Pechmann for 26 years and the daughter of the late Albert P. Herion and Laura Brown Herion. She was born on August 10, 1938, in East Spencer, N.C., moving to Madison Heights at the age of 17. She retired in 1995 after 27 years of service at the Central Virginia Training Center where she was a secretary and record room clerk; helping construct "The Morrisana" with co-workers from CVTC; driving for CVAAA or donating to the Red Cross and assisting with blood drives. Sue devoted her life to helping others which she loved doing. She also served as secretary for the James River Batteau Festival from 1992-2001, and was a former member of Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Madison Heights. "Mimi" is survived by her two sisters, Mickie (George) and Vonnie (Harry); three daughters, Toni (Brian), Michelle (Dave), and Stacy; six grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and countless relatives, friends and extended adopted family. She was loved by everyone and always made sure everyone felt welcome. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Northminster Evangelical Church with the Reverend David Garrison officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Northminster Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 106 Clearview Road, Madison Heights, VA 24572 or a Veteran Organization of your choice. Tharp Funeral Home, Madison Heights is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Pechmann, Sue Herion "Mimi"
