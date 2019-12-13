Muriel Payne of Altavista, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. A celebration of life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Monte Vista Baptist Church, in Hurt, Va. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
