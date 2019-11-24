Mary Louise Payne, age 72, of Bedford, entered into heaven after a long battle with cancer on Friday, November 22, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1947, to the late Arthur and Katherine Payne. She leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Jean Ferguson, Vickie Gilmore and Constance (John) Race; three brothers, Bobby Payne, Charles Payne and Joey (Carol) Payne; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Bedford Funeral Home. A Special Thanks to the entire staff of Centra Hospice for their dedicated kindness, compassion and loving care of Mary during her illness. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
