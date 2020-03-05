Lindbyrd H. Payne Linbyrd H. Payne, 82, of Rustburg, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1937, to the late Harrison Payne and Frances Payne. Those left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Juanita Payne; son, Tony (Germaine) Payne; two brothers, Forest Payne of Richmond, Va., and Delaware (Margaret) Payne of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Shawna Clark of Forest, and Iesha Payne of Lynchburg; one great-grandchild, Jaliyah Rose of Lynchburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Crossroad Baptist Church, with Pastor, Dr. William Coleman, officiating and the Rev. Edward Jones, eulogist. Interment will be held at the church cemetery with Military rites being giving by American Legion Post 16. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Lindbyrd Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries