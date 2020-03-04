Lindbyrd H. Payne, 82, of Rustburg, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was born on October 18, 1937, to the late Harrison Payne and Frances Payne. Those left to cherish his memories are, his devoted wife, Junita Payne; son, Tony (Germaine) Payne; two brothers, Forest Payne, Richmond, Va. and Delaware (Margaret) Payne, of Lynchburg; two grandchildren, Shawana Clark, of Forest and Iesha Payne, of Lynchburg; one great-grandchild, Jaliyah Rose, of Lynchburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Crossroad Baptist Church, with Pastor, Dr. William Coleman, Officiating and the Rev. Edward Jones, Eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery with Military rites being giving by American Legion Post 16. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

