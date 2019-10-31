The Snead and Dillard family have been notified of the death of their cousin Henry P. Payne Jr. on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Henry was preceded in death by his parents, the late Henry P. Payne Sr. and Sadie Pearl Snead Payne and one brother, Michael Payne. Henry was born in Lynchburg, Va. in a small family community called "Clarkstown." His family later moved to Philadelphia for better job opportunities. Henry later returned to live in Lynchburg with his grandparents and cousins. Henry graduated from Campbell County High School in 1966. He later joined and serviced his country in the United States Navy for over 20 years. He later retired and made his home in Philadelphia where he enjoyed taking his senior cousin(Rebecca) to her appointments and activities. Henry enjoyed traveling and playing his harmonica. Henry was a very meticulous person. Henry is survived by two sisters, Jackie (N.C) and Carol (Texas); one brother, Byron (Pa.); one aunt, Lillian Mae Snead Moore (Md.); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A homegoing celebration will be held in Philadelphia, Pa. on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Condolences may be sent to Stanley and Sharon Snead, shssv71@verizon.net. Courtesy of Community Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.