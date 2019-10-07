Dexter Eugene Payne Jr., of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the McDaniel Family Cemetery, Boxwood Farm, Amherst, Va. The family is receiving friends at his mother's residence. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.