Dexter Eugene Payne Jr., of Lynchburg, Va., departed this life on Friday, September 27, 2019, at his residence.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Community Funeral Home. Interment will be in the McDaniel Family Cemetery, Boxwood Farm, Amherst, Va. The family is receiving friends at his mother's residence. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com.

Community Funeral Home directing

