Esther Banks Payne, 92, of Lynchburg, transitioned on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband, Clarence Payne; brother, Robert Banks; sister, Katherine Banks; and daughter-in-law Sheril Payne. She is survived by her three children, Clarice Payne, of Lynchburg, Charles Payne (Patricia), of Randallstown, Md., Zachary Payne, of Lynchburg; two brothers, James Thurman Banks (Delores) of Madison Heights and Albert Turner (Gloria) of Roanoke Rapids, N.C.; two grandchildren, Kelly Grant (Greg), and Erica Payne; three great-grandchildren, Ar'Quel Gibson, Ty'Mari Carter, Eriana Carter; and a host of many other relatives and friends she has left to cherish her memory. Esther enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and riding the bus to the mall. She loved going to church and was baptized at an early age at the St. Peters Baptist Church in Amherst and later joined Rivermont Baptist Church where she was a faithful member until her illness. A visitation will be held at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. A celebration of Esther's life will be conducted in the Chapel at 12 noon. Interment to follow the service at Forest Hill Burial Park. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

