In keeping with the orders of our Governor, a private graveside service for Mrs. Emma Payne, 91, of Hurt, Va., will be conducted on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 12 p.m. at the Grace Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Keith Otey, officiating. A viewing will be held at Miller Funeral Home on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Emma Payne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries