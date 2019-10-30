Miss Arleatha "Sugar" Payne, 68, of 704 11th Street, Altavista, Virginia, departed this life on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. Born November 19, 1950, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late William P. Payne and Christeen Calloway Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Elder Robert Lee Payne. Miss Payne was employed by BGF and One Stop Mart, Altavista, Virginia. She retired from BGF after 47 years of service. She was a member of the First Church of Jesus, Apostolic, serving as a member of the missionary choir and missionary circle. Those left to cherish her memories are one sister, Linda Fitzgerald (Irelon) of Altavista, Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Miss Payne will be conducted on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Elder John Myers, officiating and Bishop Wes Witcher Jr., eulogist. Interment will follow in the First Church of Jesus cemetery, Hurt, Virginia. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
