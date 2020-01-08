Samuel Edward Paup, 68, of Monroe, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born in Downingtown, Pa. on November 12, 1951, to Fred and Laura (Perella) Paup and was later raised by Anthony J. Pompa. Mr. Paup is survived by his wife, Kathleen Thayer Paup; daughter, Rebekah Paup Martin (Brian); daughter, Kathleen Paup Murray (Bobby); father, Anthony J. Pompa; brother, Bobby Paup; brother, Fred Paup and posthumously by sister, Sharon Seese; brother, Gary; brother, Richard; grandchildren, Dustin Lee Martin (Alexis), Branden Lee Martin, and Callee Ann Martin; and great-grandchildren, Oakley Mason Martin and Riley Blane Martin. Lucky enough to be loved by a large extended family. The mold was thankfully broken with Sam. A bull amongst men he was a true original. Having lost his father at a young age Sam was taken under the wing of Anthony Joseph Pompa who helped raise Sam and then later became a surrogate grandfather to Rebekah and Katy. He was hopelessly devoted to his wife Kathy, whom he met and fell in love while attending Downingtown High School. Sam later attended Downingtown-Coatesville Technical School where he became a certified welder. He worked hard as a diesel mechanic, and resident grumpy old man at Lawhorne Brothers Paving for over 30 years. Sam was a talented welder and mechanic and dreamed of building a hot rod of his own one day. Truly a one of a kind! The Paup Family would like to thank Whitten Funeral Home (Madison Heights) for the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be given to Monelison or Amherst Rescue Squads. A very warm thank you to both squads for the care and concern shown. A private memorial will take place this spring in Virginia Beach. The family wishes to celebrate Sam in his happy place near the water and sand. A huge thank you for all the memories shared.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.