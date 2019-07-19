Opal Adair Johnson Paulette, 83, of Chestnut Grove Road, Appomattox, died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of James Pretlow Paulette Sr. Born in Lynchburg, January 22, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Nellie Sarver and Elon Owen Johnson. Opal was a member of Evergreen Baptist Church, Rocks Quilting Club and the Appomattox Volunteer Rescue Squad. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, James Pretlow Paulette Jr., and wife, Melinda, and Jeffery Owen Paulette and wife, Kathy; three daughters, Hope Paulette Bondurant and husband, Joseph, Donna Marie Paulette, and Robin Adair Paulette and wife, Sherry; one brother, Frederick Lee Johnson and wife, Alice; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by four brothers. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Evergreen Baptist Church with the Rev. Todd Estes officiating. Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
