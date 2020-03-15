E. W. "Scott Walker" Paulette Jr., 63, of Cedar Rock Drive, Forest, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of Tanya Tester Paulette. Born in Lynchburg, Va., on May 17, 1956, he was a son of the late Emmitt Walker Paulette Sr. and the late Frances Harvey Paulette Abbitt. Known as radio host "Scott Walker" or "Scott Paulette", over his career he was employed by WTTX, WYYD, and most recently as program director for Equip FM. He served the Lord through the local fellowship of Calvary Chapel. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Bruce H. Paulette Jr. and a sister, Chris Paulette, both of Lynchburg; mother-in-law, Ruth Tester; sisters-in-law, Chamma (Steve) Tomlin of Clarksville, Tenn., Juanita (Mark) Williamson, and Lana (Mike) Musgrave, both of Lynchburg; nieces and nephew, Traci (Mike) Horne, B. H. Paulette III, Jennifer (Shahram) Shahrokhi, Anna Tomlin, Ryan Tomlin, Mike (Danielle) Tester, Christian Petherbridge, Quinton Williamson, Megan Musgrave, Josh Musgrave, Maddie Musgrave, and Piper Musgrave; and great nieces and nephews, Morgan, Madison, Courtney, Grant (Sami), Grace, Joey, Thomas, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Dallas Tester; brother-in-law, David Tester; and nephew, Jacob Williamson. A celebration of life service will be officiated by Pastor Troy Warner at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at The Hope Company (former location of Calvary Chapel), 742 Leesville Road, Lynchburg. A reception will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at The Hope Company and other times at the residence. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Scott to Calvary Chapel Building Fund, 20722 Timberlake Road, Suite 5, Lynchburg, VA 24502. E. W. was an encourager and by word, action, or deed pointed people to Jesus. One of his favorite verses was Hebrews 3:13 "But encourage one another day after day, as long as it is still called "today" lest anyone of you be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin." Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
