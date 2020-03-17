E.W. Scott Paulette Jr. Our family would like an opportunity for all of us to come together to celebrate the life of E.W. "Scott" Paulette. With bans being placed on how many people can assemble and for those who are concerned about exposure to the Coronavirus, we are cancelling family night on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, and postponing his celebration of life on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The time for Celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of E.W. Paulette, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

