Margaret Joan Patterson, 87, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was the loving and devoted wife of Robert Alfred Patterson for over 69 years. Joan was born October 17, 1932, in Washington D.C., daughter of the late Harold Blaine Lowry and Ruth Foreman Lowry. In addition to her husband she is survived by her two daughters, Karen Patterson of Lynchburg, and Rebecca Wood of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.; one son, Robert "Bill" Patterson (Kerry) of Stephens City; two brothers, Robert Lowry (Grace) of Amherst, N.Y., and John "Jack" Lowry of Silver Spring, Md.; and five grandchildren, Jason, Nathan, Branden, Lori, and Aislin; as well as special ones dear to her heart whom she loved as daughters and sons, Cathy, Sue, James, and Charlie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Lori Ann Patterson; and her dearly beloved sister, Diane "Dee" Cipperly. Karen's precious little Sassy crossed rainbow bridge into heaven the day before her beloved grandma and was there waiting to greet her and warm her lap. In lieu of visitation or a service, a Celebration of Life will be sent soon to all who loved and adored this very special lady. Please consider making memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org in Joan's memory. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
