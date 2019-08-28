A celebration of life for Mrs. Martha L. Patrick of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries with Elder Stedman A. Payne Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow at the Patrick Family Cemetery, in Gladys, Virginia. The body will lie in repose from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service on Friday at the church. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.