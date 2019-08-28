A celebration of life for Mrs. Martha L. Patrick of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries with Elder Stedman A. Payne Sr., eulogist. Interment will follow at the Patrick Family Cemetery, in Gladys, Virginia. The body will lie in repose from 12 p.m. until the time of the funeral service on Friday at the church. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

