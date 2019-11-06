Diwaliben Ratilal Patel, 86, of Forest, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. Born on January 5, 1933, in India, she was a daughter of the late Lallubhui Dayhahbai Patel and Rukhiben Lullubhai Patel and was the loving wife of the late Ratilalbhai Bhagabhai Patel. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Hensa Patel. She is survived by her daughter, Jyoti Patel and husband, Hasmukh Patel; son, Isver Patel; daughter, Urmila Patel; son Naren Patel; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jagabhai Patel. Diwaliben enjoyed cooking, eating and loved people. She will be greatly missed by all her family. Services will be private Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory (434-239-2405) is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.