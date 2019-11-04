Carole Tuck Pate, 78, of Forest, went to be with her Lord on Saturday, November 2, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She is now reunited with the love of her life, her husband of 49 years, Samuel Kenneth Pate. Carole was born in Rome, Georgia, on April 1, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Tuck and Catherine Roper Tuck. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, William Robert Tuck Sr., L.T. Tuck, and Jimmy Casper Tuck. Carole was known as sweet, unselfish and a very giving person. She provided support to her husband any way she could throughout his professional career. Her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved raising her children and caring for her grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss her dearly. She was a longtime member of Thomas Road Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Samuel Kenneth Pate Jr. and his wife, Deborah; her daughter, Katherine Pate McNeill and her husband, Bradley; four grandchildren, Katherine Pate Green, Samuel Kenneth Pate III, William Bradley McNeill, and Caden Pate McNeill; five great-grandchildren, Samuel Pate IV, Aria Pate, Willow Green, Ezekiel Pate, and Remington Pate; her sister, Jane Tuck Carr, and a number of nieces and nephews. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge her caregivers, Deborah Dodson, Charmaine Bedlow, Sandra Cheatwood, Dr. Stergios Moschos of UNC and Dr. Will Cheatwood of Lynchburg General for the wonderful and loving care they provided. The family would also like to thank Vickie Runk, Callie Penn and the Davis and Cashion families for the loving support they provided to the family. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at the Pate Chapel of Thomas Road Baptist Church with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Liberty Christian Academy, 3701 Candler's Mountain Rd. Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.