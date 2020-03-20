Richard John Patch, 91, of Lynchburg passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife Linda of Lynchburg, daughter, Susie Hemler (Paul) of Farmville; two granddaughters, Rachel Hemler of Los Angeles, Calif. and MB Hemler of Trondheim, Norway; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 19, 1928, he was the son of the late Forest Patch and Mary Haniszewski. He was proceeded in death by one son, Michael John Patch, and his wife, Mary Jane Patch; and three sisters, Leora Lindberg, Alice McCann, and Sophie Patch. Richard was a veteran of the Korean War and a long-time employee of General Electric who loved electronics and computers. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

