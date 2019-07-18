Frances Martin Paschal, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of the late Linwood Curtis Paschal. She was born January 26, 1930. Frances is survived by her son, Jack Paschal. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. There will be no scheduled visitation hours, yet friends and family are welcomed to visit at the funeral home. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
