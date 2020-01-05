Doris "Dhu" Estabrook Parsons, 98, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, January 3, 2020. She was the wife of the late Ralph W. Parsons for 45 years. Born in Pittsburgh, Pa. on August 11, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Rosene and Charles V. Estabrook. She was raised by her late uncle and aunt George and Elizabeth Heckman after the death of her parents. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Estabrook; a son-in-law, David Scullen; and a grandson, Brian Moncrief. She is survived by her children, David Clemenson and wife, Judy, of Ninilchik, Alaska, Julianne Scullen of Lynchburg, Greg Clemenson and wife, Carol, of Forest; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and many dear friends. Dhu retired from Miller & Rhoads Department Store and was a member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church. She also was a florist for 73 years and a caterer for 65 years. She was a past member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Billow Chapter in Akron, OHhio, past president of the Akron Floral Association, member of the Womens Club of Lynchburg, past president of the Noblett's Shrine Woman's Club and thoroughly enjoyed her membership in the Elderberry Red Hat Society. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by Pastor Dan Manley with burial to follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 unitl 8 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road. Memorial contributions should be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children Greenville, 950 West Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be made to the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
