1961 - 2020 Greg began his journey on July 20, 1961, in Lynchburg, Virginia, when he graced the Parrish family with his presence. As a child, Greg showed us all how to love unconditionally and to put the needs of others to the forefront. As he grew into a young man, Greg's unconditional love continued to grow. Greg was forever trying to "save" something, be it a tiny kitten, or someone down on their luck. He would not just give someone "the shirt off his back", but would give anything he had if it could possibly help them. Greg applied his talents in many areas, but was widely recognized as a mechanic with unparalleled skill. He was very proud when he completed a repair with no parts left over. Many motorists stranded on the side of the road were grateful when Greg showed up to fix their car, accepting no more than a Thank You for payment. On his last visit with Greg, John told him that God was getting a great mechanic. Greg replied "I hope he has his own tools, because I'm not taking mine". Even as death approached, Greg decided once again to put others ahead of himself. He donated his body for research, in hopes that doctors might glean a little more knowledge about lung cancer, and put this knowledge to helping the world come closer to a cure for this detestable disease. Over the years, Greg's travels took him from Lynchburg to Norfolk and finally Elizabethton, Tenn. His Earthly journey ended on January 18, 2020. We would like to think that Greg is now decked out in his leather jacket and boots - a big smile on his face - flying over the clouds in heaven on his Harley calling out, "Hey Mom, Hey Dad, I'm here!" "And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away." Revelation 21:4 "When I get where I'm going, and I see my Maker's face, I'll stand forever in the light of His Amazing Grace." (Brad Paisley) Hallelujah! God be praised. Greg is survived by the love of his life, Bonnie Sue Browning; his brother and sister-in-law, John W. Parrish III and Charlotte Dadds Parrish; (favorite) niece, Amy Elizabeth Parrish; his fur babies, and many loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John W. Parrish Jr. and Leola Lowe Parrish; sister, Jackie Sue Parrish; grandparents, John W. Parrish Sr. and Ira Clio Johnson Parrish, and Harry N. Lowe Sr. and Susie Maupin Lowe. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Greg requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Quillen College of Medicine, P.O. Box 70582, Johnson City, TN 37614-1708, or to the Cancer Research Charity of your choice. And tell your family that you love them.
Parrish, Gregory Wayne
