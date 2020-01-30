Virginia Carolyn Parker Virginia Carolyn Parker, of Amherst, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at her residence. She was born to the late James Braxton and Virginia Smith Braxton on December 19, 1944. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Parker Sr.; one son, Eddie Parker Jr.; and two sisters, Jean B. Rose and Rosalee Sandidge. Those left to cherish her memories are her devoted daughter, Jacqueline A. Parker of Amherst; one brother, Paul Williams (Doris) of South Caroline; two sisters, Paige Banks and Dorothy Banks, both of Amherst; stepsister, Barbara Dunkely of Northern, Virginia; granddaughter, Carolyn Parker of Amherst; three great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Baptist Church with the Rev. Troy Anderson, officiating. The interment will be held at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, from 6 until 7 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Parker, Virginia Carolyn
