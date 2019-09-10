Europai Parker was born on August 20, 1963, to John D. Parker Sr. and Frances A. Parker in Fredericksburg, Va. Affectionally known to friends as "Nita," she was nicknamed by her grandparents. Europai attended primary schools from Maine to Florida. She lived in Germany and England while her father served in the U.S. Air Force. After graduation from high school, Europai attended Longwood College. While in college she obtained a degree in social work and was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. Europai traveled the world visiting European countries and Egypt. She retired from the Disability Determination Agency in July 2019. She was a faithful member of First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church until she transitioned to her heavenly home. She was the personal secretary to the Pastor, Rev. Allen W. Pannell, worked on the church newsletter and she was a member of the Women's Ministry. Europai leaves to mourn in her passing her husband, William Lowe; a stepson, James Persinger Jr.; parents, John and Frances Parker; brother, John Parker Jr.; sister-in-law, Lorisha Parker, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019, from 7 until 8 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. The service will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. at First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 59 St. Home Place, Rustburg, VA 24588. She will lie in repose one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
