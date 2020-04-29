Dan Graham Parker, 84, of Thaxton died on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Thaxton August 25, 1935 a son of the late William Aubrey Parker and Lala Hopkins Carter Parker. Dan was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Ann Overstreet Parker; daughter-in-law, Connie Bohon Parker; son-in-law, Gary Lee Davidson, sisters, Katherine Parker, Gaynelle Overstreet, Pearl Orange, Ida Orange; and brothers, Harrell Parker, James Parker, Paul Parker. Dan retired from Frank Chervan after 40 years. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, gardening. He is survived by his son, Dennis Parker (Brenda); daughter, Tricia Parker Davidson; grandchildren, Josh Parker (Sarah), Amy Proffitt (Brandon), Jennifer Mixon (Jeremy), seven great-grandchildren whom he adored, Brandon Lewis, Graylee, Parker, Rylea, Madyson, Scarlett and River; sister, Marie Lewis; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m., on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Thaxton Baptist Church Cemetery, with Pastors Earl Ragland and Geoff Hubbard officiating and we will be practicing social distancing for the safety of everyone involved. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.
