Lois Nowlin Paris, 92, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Bentley Commons, with her family by her side. Lois was the last surviving child of the late Edgar Winston Nowlin and Callie Virginia Miles Nowlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Murray Paris and four siblings. She is survived by two daughters, Julie White and her husband, Kelly R., Sandra Baker and her husband, Peyton; two grandchildren, Sarah Baker Lawson and her husband, Doug and Christopher T. Reid and his wife, Kandy; a great-granddaughter, Peyton Lawson; a great-grandson, Taylor Lawson all of Lynchburg. Also survived by other special family, Scott and Kelly White, Richard and Kathy White, Leslie Kneece, Josie Parisher; her extended Paris family; and many other relatives and friends. Lois was a lifetime member of College Hill Baptist Church and was retired from Lynchburg City Schools with over 20 years of service. She was better known as "Grama Grama" to nearly everyone she met in the past 50 years. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking and sharing her specialties with neighbors and friends and she truly loved every hour she spent working in her yard. Lois and William, the love of her life, welcomed family and friends into their home. Their love and kindness touched so many and they will live in our hearts forever. The family would like to thank the staff and her caregivers at Bentley Commons, her home away from home, for all of their loving care and support. A special thank you to Brenda Pickeral for providing comfort and companionship. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lois Paris, who loved and adored animals, to Harmony Rescue, 5292 Browns Mill Rd., Rustburg, Va. 24588 or www.harmonyrr.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Paris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries