Miss Ora L. Pannill, 105, of 5349 Level Run Road, Long Island, Virginia departed this life on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista. Born February 3, 1915, in Pittsylvania County, she was the daughter of the late Less Pannill and Nattie Lovelace Pannill. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie, Henry and Carson Pannill; and three sisters, Minnie Pannill, Mary Pannill and Nicey Tubbs. Miss Pannill was last employed as a farmer and member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memories are John Pannell (Cynthia); one niece-in-law, Everlean Pannell; two great nephews, William and Nathan Pannell; three great nieces, Joyce Jennings, Angela Petty and Sarah Cook; and a host of dedicated friends. A celebration of life for Miss Pannill will be conducted on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Miller Funeral Home with Dr. Garrett Harmon, eulogist. Interment will follow in the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church cemetery, Hurt, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Level Run Baptist Church Building Fund, 4925 Level Run Road, Hurt, Virginia 24563. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
Mar 10
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Miller Funeral Home
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
668 Zion Road
Gretna, VA 24557
Mar 10
Interment
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery
700 Delta Drive
Hurt, VA 24563
700 Delta Drive
Hurt, VA 24563
