Mrs. Rosa Almeta Pannell, age 84, of Brookneal, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Philip Elam and Mrs. Matilda Fields Elam. She was marrried the late Earnest Pannell Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Dana Smith; two sons, Keith and Hugh Smith; five sisters, her twin, Bertha Gaines, Frances, Townsend, Iris Bates, Catherine Elam, and Patricia Elam; two brothers, Carl Elam and Earl Elam; nineteen grandchildren, Samod, Shiny, Danny, Sharon, Tracey, Veronica, Lawrence, Tolear, Marc, Eric, Crushunda, Shari, Shavonne, Keith, Natalie, Locushal, Donyell Hugh, Jr., Angela, and Tonya; and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral serices will be held on Saturday, October, 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the chapel of Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal with interment in Ridgeway Cemetery in Brookneal. Public viewing will begin Friday, October 11, 2019, from 12 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are by Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Brookneal.
