Funeral services for Geraldine Poindexter Pannell will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, 699 Gladys Road, Gladys, Va. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. until the hour of service. A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is serving the family.

