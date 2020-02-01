Julie Renee Palmer, 39, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born on September 22, 1980 she was the daughter of the late Larry Bernard Palmer and the late Sandra Wood Palmer. She is survived by her husband, Jarrad Woliver; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Megan Palmer; nephew, Walker Palmer; niece, Addison Palmer; and loving pets, canine, Lee and feline, Portia; as well as a number of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Peakland Baptist Church with Pastor Martha Kearse officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 2, 2020, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in Julie's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100 N., Bethesda, MD 20814, https://www.cff.org/give-today/. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Julie Palmer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries