Victor Palazzi, 85, of Lynchburg, Va., died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce Palazzi for sixty-four years, and lived in Springfield, N.J. for thirty-seven of those years. Vic was born on September 12, 1934, a son of the late Philomena Palazzi and Vito Palazzi. He is survived by his sister, Phyllis Giliberti, and is preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Palazzi, and their infant son, David Palazzi. Vic worked forty years as a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 22 and was the ultimate handyman at home, willing to take on projects of all construction trades and all sizes. When not working, Vic could always be found on the sidelines cheering his boys on in their school sports, and was a loyal fan of the NY Yankees and Giants. His hobbies included softball, stained glass crafts, automobile restoration, and boating. Vic and his family spent many days at the Jersey Shore, where he and Joyce built their dream retirement home in Lavallette, N.J. Vic is survived by two sons, William Palazzi, and wife, Jessica, of Fort Collins, Colo., Kenneth Palazzi and wife, Terry, of Forest, Va.; three grandsons, Nicholas Palazzi and wife, Danielle, of Johnstown, Colo., Christopher Palazzi and Joseph Palazzi, both of Forest, Va.; one granddaughter, Gina Palazzi of Fort Collins, Colo.; and one great-grandson, Coen Palazzi of Johnstown, Colo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, PO Box 1893, Memphis, TN 38101-9950. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
