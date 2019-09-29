Joyce Palazzi, 85, of Lynchburg, died on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was the loving wife of Victor Palazzi for sixty-four years. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lois Steinberg of Mountainside, N.J. She was born on Wednesday, July 11, 1934, a daughter of the late William Hayer and the late Catherine Hayer. Joyce enjoyed cooking, children's sports, paddleball, volleyball, the Jersey Shore and was a N.Y. Giants fan. In addition to her husband, she is survived by; two sons, William Palazzi and wife, Jessica, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Kenneth Palazzi and wife, Terry, of Forest, Va.; three grandsons, Nicholas Palazzi and wife, Danielle, of Johnstown, Colo., and Christopher Palazzi and Joseph Palazzi, both of Forest, Va.; one granddaughter, Gina Palazzi of Fort Collins, Colo;. and one great-grandson, Coen Palazzi of Johnstown, Colo. We would like to thank the staffs at Runk and Pratt's Pearls of Life and The Summit Assisted Living for the loving care they provided. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in New Jersey. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.