On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Ruby Florine Lam Painter, beloved mother and grandmother left her earthly body and her soul passed on. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Herbert Matthew Painter. She was born on February 12, 1928, the daughter of the late Dee Robert and Mary Lam. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Beverly Wayne Painter and her brother, Carroll LaVerne Lam. During World War II, Ruby was an observer with the Aircraft Warning Service as part of the U.S. Army. She is survived by her daughters, Lou Toothman and her husband, Dennis, of Lynchburg, and Sherry Corbin and her husband, Clinton, of North Carolina; six grandchildren, whom she was immensely proud, David Toothman and wife, Michelle, Beky Steinbrecher and husband, Billy, Andrew Toothman and wife, Misty, Scott Corbin and wife, Barbie, Ginger Coffman and husband, Andy, and Jaala Baker and husband, Elijah; and 12 great-grandchildren. No tribute to Ruby would be complete without a testament of her strong enduring faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ and her love for her home church, Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. While living in Lynchburg with her daughter, Ruby attended Thomas Road Baptist Church as long as she was physically able. Although she will be dearly missed and mourned by her family and friends, they are comforted by the knowledge that she can once again see and hear clearly, and they she can walk unimpeded into the arms of Jesus. The family appreciates the care given Ruby by the Adult Care Center of Lynchburg and Centra Hospice. The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A graveside service will be conducted at a later date in the Linville Creek Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.