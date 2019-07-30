Willie Bernard "Bee" Paige departed this life on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at Long Mountain Baptist Church. The family is receiving friends Thursday, August 1, 2019, from 5 until 8 p.m. at 6603 Village Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Community Funeral Home directing

