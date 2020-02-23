William "Buddy" Paige Jr., 86, of Lynchburg, died on Friday, February 21, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences or to make donations in honor of "Buddy's" life, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of William Paige, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries