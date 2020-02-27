Mr. William "Buddy" Andrew Paige Jr., 86, of Lynchburg, died Friday, February 21, 2020. He was born on May 19, 1933 in Lynchburg to the late William Andrew Paige Sr. and Gracie Norris Paige. He attended Dunbar High School where he played football with "The Poets". He was a member of Fifth Street Baptist Church where he sang with the Men's Chorus. Among his favorite solos were "In the Garden", "The Hem of His Garment, and "It is No Secret". During the Christmas season, he performed the lead intro for "Silent Night". He leaves to cherish his memory a devoted and loving wife, Darnell Appling-Paige and her three children and grandchildren. Survivors include seven daughters, three sons, nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends. A celebration of "Buddy's" life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1007 5th Street, Martin Luther King Blvd., Lynchburg, Va., 24502. The family is receiving friends and family at the residence, 5720 Edgewood Ave., Lynchburg, Va., 434-846-1169. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

