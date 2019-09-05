Oliver Loucious Page, 71, of Roseland, departed this life on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home. Born on August 14, 1948, he was a son of the late Earl Calvin Page and Bernice Lee Hudson Richardson. Oliver had been a devoted member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. He was a United States Navy Veteran, retiring as a Senior Chief Navy Counselor after 28 years of dedicated service. Oliver had the cleanest and most well kept cars in and around Nelson County and could often be found outside putting the shine on them. He was meticulous in his appearance, inside and outside, and always put his best foot forward. Oliver also served on his Family Reunion Committee and was always willing to lend a hand to whatever needed to be done, and most recently, had been involved with the county on getting a Veterans Museum up and running. More than these, he cherished his family and the time he got to spend with them. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria Page; daughter, Karitta Page of Suffolk; brother, Calvin "Ricky" Page of Colorado; sisters, Brenda McLaughlin of Charlottesville, Carrie Goins of Madison Heights, and Margie Wormack (Joseph) of Upper Marlboro, Md.; his grandson and love of his life, Jayden Oliver Page; brothers-in-law, Marshall Lewis, James Lewis, and Hulon Lewis; sisters-in-law, Dinell Davis (Ronald), Barbara Fiers (Marshall), Vanessa Lewis, Shelia Lewis, and Doris Lars; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous other loving relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Randy Page, and a brother-in-law, Lorenza Lewis. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 3140 Chaparral Drive Building C, Ste 106, Roanoke, VA 24018, or to the Disbaled Veterans, 210 Franklin Road, Roanoke ,VA 24011-2209. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Oak Hill Baptist Church by the Rev. Edward Hendricks, and with Military Honors by American Legion Altavista Memorial Post 36. Viewing will be held Friday, September 6, 2019, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home from 12 until 6 p.m. Burial will be held in the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
