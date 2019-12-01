Lucille Wright Page, 98, of Lynchburg, went to be with her Lord Friday, November 29, 2019. Born in Amherst County, April 27, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Hovey Collins Wright and Elizabeth Hamilton Wright. Lucille was a charter member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and she loved her church. She also loved caring for children in her home for a number of years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Curtis Homer Page; her son, Larry Wayne Page; her sister, Dorothy W. Crist; her brother, Oscar Collins Wright; and one great-grandson, Jordan Myers. She is survived by her daughter, Hilda Myers and her husband, Howard "H.S."; four grandchildren, Gary Page and wife, Terri, Jeffrey Page and wife, Julie, Brian Myers and wife, Lisa and Michael Myers and wife, Kristi; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her daughter-in-law, Evelyn Page West and husband, Johnnie. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. The family would like to gratefully acknowledge Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Reynolds for the care and attention they provided Lucille over the years. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Thomas Road Baptist Church, www.trbc.org, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
