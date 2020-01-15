Tom Wilson Page Jr., 62, of Roseland, departed this life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at his home. Born in Charlottesville, November 22, 1957, he was a son of the late Tom Wilson Page Sr. and Sarah Epps Page. He leaves to cherish his memories, his beloved wife of 43 years, Esther W. Page; his sons, Prennis "Lamonte" Page (Brooke) of Hampton and Brandon S. Page (Heather) of Gladstone; and two grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lovingston, by the Rev. David Brown, Officiant, and the Rev. Michael Page, Eulogist. Burial with Military Honors by American Legion Post 16 to follow in St. James Baptist Church Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Nelson County Youth Baseball Association Inc., P.O. Box 442, Lovingston, VA 22949. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194.
Page Jr., Tom Wilson
To plant a tree in memory of Tom Page, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.