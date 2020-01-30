Dorothy Roberts Page, age 81, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020. She was born in Saltville on September 30, 1938, daughter of the late John and Minnie Roberts. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Percy H. Page Jr. and a son, Clay Page. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church, retired from RR Donnelly and enjoyed traveling. Survivors include a son, Greg Page and wife, Ann; a daughter, Janice Page; a sister, Patsy Meadows and husband, Ramsey; four grandchildren, Nicole Kirby and husband, Robert, Rebecca Page, Charles Scruggs and wife, Amaris and Wesley Scruggs; five nieces and nephews, David Jones, Mary Mason, Lisa, Betty, and Richard Hendricks; as well as a cousin, John McCracken. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Charles Scruggs officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Page, Dorothy Roberts
