Hazel Mitchell of Guggenheimer Health and Rehab has been notified of the recent death of her son Randy. Randall "Mad Dog" Clifton Padgett, of Godwin, North Carolina, passed away suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019, as a result of being hit by drunk driver while riding his motorcycle.
Randy was born May 21, 1954, in Bedford, Va. He lived with his mother, aunt, and siblings in the home of his grandparents, Roy and Myrtle Whittaker in Coleman Falls, Va. for the first part of his life. He and his siblings were later adopted by Charles A. Padgett Sr. who married Hazel. The newly formed family eventually moved to the Stonewall district of Appomattox Co. where Randy went on to graduate from Appomattox Co. high school. He joined the U.S. Army and served as an MP in Seoul South Korea from 1972 to 1976. Randy loved the freedom of riding his motorcycle and did so at every opportunity.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy and Myrtle Whittaker; his younger brother, Timothy Oliver Padgett; and his father, Charles A. Padgett Sr.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Hazel K. Mitchell of Guggenheimer Health and Rehab, Lynchburg; Siblings, Janet Frye of Asheville, N.C. (Emily, Keith, Bell, and Penny), Charles A. “Chuck" Padgett Jr. of Appomattox (Nicole, Justin, Dove, Mike), sister-in-law, Kimberly Padgett, Phyllis Watts of Las Vegas, Nevada ( Angie, Tammi, Chris), Myra and husband, Tom Franklin, of Lynchburg (Tim Newman); cousin, Kathy Hudson of Rustburg (Michael, Angel); and an aunt, Margaret Pruitt of Rustburg. Also, many dear friends, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Randy’s body is being prepared by Family Funeral Home and Crematory services in North Carolina. A family gathering will take place Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Guggenheimer Health and Rehab, Lynchburg.
