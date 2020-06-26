Frank Powell Padgett Jr. July 29, 1945 - June 24, 2020 Frank Powell Padgett Jr., 74, of 39 Baywood Court, Evington died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. He was the husband of the late Linda Little Padgett. He was born July 29, 1945, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Frank Powell Padgett Sr. and Mary Ruth Hawks Padgett. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a retired Employee for the The Lane Company for 40 years. He is survived by one son, Frank P. Padgett III and his wife, Debra of Altavista; one daughter, Laura Padgett Thomas and her husband, Jerry of Rustburg; four grandchildren, Amanda Betterton and her husband, Jonathan, Lindsey Thomas, Frank P. Padgett, IV and his wife, Shannon and Kimberly Padgett; one great grandchild, Joseph Padgett; special friends, Joyce West and Dorothy Mitchell; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife; he was preceded in death by two sisters, Helen Cox and Frances West. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Finch & Finch Chapel, Altavista by the Rev. Matt Gaston. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8:30 p.m., on Sunday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of his son Frank, 8708 Gladys Road, Altavista. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider Calvary Baptist Church, 226 Riverbend Road, Altavista, VA 24517. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.