James Houston "Joe" Padgett, age 86, of Bedford, departed this life on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Guggenheimer Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lynchburg. He leaves to honor his memory a son, William Joseph Padgett of Bedford; a daughter, Sheila Denise Padgett of Columbia, S.C.; a granddaughter, Te'Meika Nicole Hines of Charlotte, N.C.; a very "special" niece, Lydia Joyce of W.Va.; a sister-in-law, Thelma Padgett of W.Va.; "favorite" nephew, Curtis Edward "Eddie" Dudley of Bedford; niece, Rhonda Elaine Dudley of Fla.; other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, 11 a.m. at Washington Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Fairmont Cemetery. Friends may view on Thursday, September 26, 2019, from 1 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by Bedford Funeral Home.
